Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,15M
9
ID: 34428
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin

About the complex

Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 rooms 78m2 + 14m2 from 4.915,000NIS * Penthouses 5 rooms 89m2 + 55m2 from 7.670.000NIS * One penthouse 2 rooms 48m2 + 17m2 3.653.000 (supplement per floor: 50,000NIS) Issue end 2028 Bank guarantees

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$869,022
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks! Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators. 5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of Soukka terraces – 423 m2 in t…
Hadera, Israel
from
$705,375
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Bel building with stone, wood and plants, - stage 4/6, - Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
