  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Super appartement neuf

Residential quarter Super appartement neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$808,830
;
Residential quarter Super appartement neuf
1
Leave a request
ID: 34055
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaZionut, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New 3-room apartment, built by an entrepreneur, in Kiryat Yovel. Balcony with soup Bright Quiet area Private parking Close to shops and synagogues

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Super appartement neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$808,830
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$376,200
3.5 rooms atikot district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,380
3 pieces, new, 1st floor, next transport, synogoues, shopping center Up Town
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Show all Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,838
For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available in early January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications