  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$924,825
;
5
ID: 34271
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg. This exclusive real estate project combines quality of construction, modern design and comfort of life. Each apartment is carefully designed, offering spacious and bright spaces to meet all your needs. Whether you're looking for a principal residence or an investment, our project will meet your highest expectations. By choosing our project in pre-sale, you benefit from a unique opportunity to acquire your future at home on advantageous terms. Do not miss this exceptional opportunity to become owner in one of Netanya's most popular neighbourhoods. Project characteristics The Poleg project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a very nice ceiling height Designed and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 2 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Type apartment Apartment 3 rooms of 77 m2 +12m2 of terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 105 m2 + 13m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 131 m2+16m2 terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$924,825
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Provche bayit vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a quiet little street, close to supermarket and transport. Duplex Cottage completely renovated with quality finishes and very tasteful furnishings. Beautiful bright living room, modern and spacious ki…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,442
Newly available for rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 248 m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a gree…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Show all Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications