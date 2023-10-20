  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
$1,00M
ID: 34587
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shimon

About the complex

Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

