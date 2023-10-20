  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire

Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Reding, 26

About the complex

Apartment of 3 rooms with mamad . Ramat Aviv in the new neighborhood of lamed haradach . Glassed bays in angle a lot of light.. Close to the new beach promenade and beaches. Excellent investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,95M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
✨ NEW – MEKOR HAIM ✨In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the green promenade of HaMesila Park leading directly to Moshava Germanit, and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. Located in a recent boutique building wi…
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
4 rooms apartment in the center of agamim in a small building of 4 floors with 2 owners by setting up, luxury building, spacious and bright apartment with 2 terraces
