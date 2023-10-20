  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34536
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 42

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator. Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 ! Apartment partially renovated (living room, kitchen, bathroom and bathroom). Separate kitchen, bright, living room with two exhibitions and open view, master suite with bathroom, large bedrooms, guest toilet, bathroom, and central air conditioning. In addition, a large storage room of 13 m2 with a beautiful ceiling height, which can be converted into an office!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale
Nahariya, Israel
from
$312,873
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,58M
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral
Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral
Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
4 room apartment in Kiryat Yovel, near the Beit Vagan district. With urban renewal project potential (Pinouy-Binouy) 60% of co-owners have already signed. A real opportunity to seize!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and br…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications