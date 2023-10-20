Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator.
Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 !
Apartment partially renovated (living room, kitchen, bathroom and bathroom). Separate kitchen, bright, living room with two exhibitions and open view, master suite with bathroom, large bedrooms, guest toilet, bathroom, and central air conditioning.
In addition, a large storage room of 13 m2 with a beautiful ceiling height, which can be converted into an office!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return