  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
5
ID: 34256
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg. This exclusive real estate project combines quality of construction, modern design and comfort of life. Each apartment is carefully designed, offering spacious and bright spaces to meet all your needs. Whether you're looking for a principal residence or an investment, our project will meet your highest expectations. By choosing our project in pre-sale, you benefit from a unique opportunity to acquire your future at home on advantageous terms. Do not miss this exceptional opportunity to become owner in one of Netanya's most popular neighbourhoods. Project characteristics The Poleg project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a very nice ceiling height Designed and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 2 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Type apartment Apartment 3 rooms of 77 m2 +12m2 of terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 105 m2 + 13m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 131 m2+16m2 terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
