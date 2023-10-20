  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,03M
6
ID: 34414
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Mivtsa Sinai, BeEng.co.il

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, reliability, sustainability and service. Every detail is designed to ensure a better life – safer, healthier and more enjoyable – with accompaniment from design to key delivery. 2 buildings with 13 floors 134 apartments 5 levels of parking and cellars 2 kindergartens Shared public spaces promoting community life for residents Elevators design Hadar planning and implementation Buildings built according to green construction standard (5281) – 3 stars Impressive exterior design with modern architecture Sea view from high floors Green space under buildings Only 10 minutes' drive from the sea Line 20 2 pace buses Near metro line Bicycle path at the foot of the building

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
