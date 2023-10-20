  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34293
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your private balcony, stroll through the green park at the foot of the residence, and end the evening facing the sunset on the Mediterranean. Open your eyes: this dream becomes reality. Island, in the heart of the new Parkayam district in Bat Yam Located in the new Parkayam residential area in Bat Yam, just 500 metres from the beaches, Island is redefining the seafront lifestyle. This modern, green and connected neighbourhood is expected to become one of the most popular areas on the Israeli coast. Discover a new high-end real estate project offering a perfect combination of nature, sea and intelligent urban planning. Island offers a peaceful life, surrounded by green areas, pedestrian and cycle paths, local shops, schools, and quick access to Tel Aviv. Modern architecture and absolute comfort Island is much more than a residence: it is a concept of life. Two 20-storey towers elegantly rise in the heart of the district, offering an open view of the sea and the city. The 160 apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms, have been carefully designed to optimize volumes, natural light and daily comfort. Project Characteristics: • 2 modern and luxurious 20-storey towers • 160 high-end residential units • 3 lifts per building • Apartments from 3 to 5 rooms • Large balconies and panoramic windows • Green park at the foot of the residence • Beaches only 500 metres away Living on Island is choosing freedom Life on Island is regaining the serenity of a fluid daily life: the sea at your feet, walking distance, schools, shops, cafes and cultural areas nearby. Here, everything is thought out for your comfort — no need for a car, everything you dreamed about is within reach. Exceptional purchasing conditions • Payment method: 20 per cent on signature, 80 per cent four months before key delivery • Box indexing: 3% cumulative, supported by the promoter • Project with full bank guarantee • Planned delivery: 2029 Strategic location • Address: District Parkayam, Bat Yam • Distance from the sea: 500 meters • Quick access : Tel-Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Ayalon • Environment: Green areas, sea promenade, restaurants and schools

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,10M
For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space. The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in case of rental AirbnB because high demand and occupancy rates in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications