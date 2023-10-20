  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina

Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina

Ashkelon, Israel
$592,515
ID: 34812
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

About the complex

Good deal price interesting near the new kanyon of the marina near the bus shops

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,515
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
at the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, apartment 2 rooms in residence with swimming pool very good product to investment or ground foot
Real estate Israel
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,16M
Cottage of 8.5 pieces with a potential huge. Facing a park. Street has a unique sense. Quiet area. Large basement
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac de agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$695,970
rdj 4 p agamim 140m2 de jardin
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications