  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Brandeis, 21

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a luxury building of only 4 apartments. At the lower level, 119 m2 of living space, plus an open balcony of 21 m2 at the front. And a sunny terrace of 12 m2 in the back. (Opportunity to accommodate 3 spacious bedrooms) Real spacious living room Luxurious master suite + Main bathroom. Upstairs, a 32 m2 living room with a bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom. And a panoramic roof terrace of 91 m2 offering an unobstructed view. The apartment has 2 parking spaces (on line). The apartment is carefully maintained and renovated, with high-end services: Intelligent electricity Floor heating, Parquet.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$586,245
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,125
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
You are viewing
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Very nice apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally place. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. benefit of 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Fully renewed. Invest
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Beautiful apartment of 118 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. parking. orientations South/West very sunny. Close school Yahvne. Nine never live. Interesting price, inferior to walking for a beautiful surface. Very large living room. 2 bathrooms. Decage view of the park
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications