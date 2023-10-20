Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New for exclusive sale!
A unique, exclusive and rare property.
Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside,
a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light,
spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors.
In a luxury building of only 4 apartments.
At the lower level, 119 m2 of living space, plus an open balcony of 21 m2 at the front.
And a sunny terrace of 12 m2 in the back.
(Opportunity to accommodate 3 spacious bedrooms)
Real spacious living room
Luxurious master suite + Main bathroom.
Upstairs, a 32 m2 living room with a bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom.
And a panoramic roof terrace of 91 m2 offering an unobstructed view.
The apartment has 2 parking spaces (on line).
The apartment is carefully maintained and renovated, with high-end services:
Intelligent electricity
Floor heating, Parquet.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
