Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
10
ID: 34826
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli devant le parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Charming house on 2 floors. a first terrace on the front of the house and a backyard garden with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. On the floor 3 large bedrooms and office area large terrace of 60 m…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
For sale – beautiful 5-room apartment located on Kineret Street in Ashdod (neighborhood Youd Alef). Completely renovated to new, it offers an area of 170 m2 with two spacious balconies. The apartment is air conditioned and includes a private parking and a cellar. Located on the 3rd floor wit…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,30M
Exceptional Penthouse-Villa enjoying a privileged location overlooking the park Yarkon, with panoramic views of the park, the Mediterranean Sea and the urban landscape. Ideally located in the heart of Tel-Aviv's sought-after Old North district, the property offers walking access to the Port …
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
