  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam

Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34835
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,23M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Show all Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Rosh Pina, Israel
from
$7,84M
Villa Tehila is a distinctive and fully operational Gallic boutique hotel, ideally located in the heart of the historic village of Rosh Pina, one of the most popular and enchanting destinations in northern Israel. The property combines an intimate and romantic hospitality experience with pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
Superb 4 bright rooms Elegant and modern cuisine 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one with bath and toilet, one with shower 1 additional separate toilet terrace with partial soucca The building will pass in pinouy binouy in a few years The apartment will then earn 30m2 Already 90% signatures…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Raanana, Israel
from
$987,525
Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications