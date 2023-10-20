  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique

Netanya, Israel
from
$627,000
;
6
ID: 34328
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Nice 2 rooms ( 1 bedroom + living room ) terrace Soukka. West. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for ground feet or investment. Parking and cellar . available immediately. Including mamad.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

