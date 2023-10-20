  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,08M
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Bat Yam
  Address
    Sderot HaAtzmaut

About the complex

At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior architects, the project is distinguished by a refined design, high-end common spaces, a landscape by Gil Dershman and an ecological level of 5281 – 3 stars. Residents will enjoy an exclusive club, a gym, playgrounds, underground parking with electric terminals and luxurious entrance halls. Apartments and finishes The apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms and penthouses, are equipped with: • Intelligent home automation system and VRF air conditioning • High-end kitchen with quartz worktop • Electric shutters, design doors and porcelain stoneware floors • Refined bathrooms with premium taps and non-slip finishes • Preparation for home cinema and electric charging station Prices • 2 rooms from 2.290.000NIS (example for floor 14 west exposure sea view) • 3 rooms from 2.700.000NIS (example for floor 13 with cellar) • 4 pieces from 3.450.000NIS • 5 rooms from 3.680.000NIS (example for floor 3 with parking and cellar) • 4 rooms from 3.700.000NIS (floor 1, apartment with possibility of soccah) • Penthouse 5 rooms 92.5M2 + 2 terraces from 92.5M2 and 50.5M2 to 8.200.000NIS Progress and conditions • Permits obtained, work in progress (support and excavation phase) • Banker: Bank Hapoalim • Planned delivery: 30 April 2029 • Favourable payment methods: no interest or indexation (20% on signature, 30% on promoter loan, 45% on delivery, 5% on key delivery) • Tidhar manufacturer warranty – 10 years

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

