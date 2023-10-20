  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Spacieux

Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
4
ID: 34875
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem
  Address
    Keren HaYesod, 27

About the complex

Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

