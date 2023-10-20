  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
;
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
1
Leave a request
ID: 34860
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking. Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot. environment 3650000 Shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
A Barnea a rice of jardin spacieux
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications