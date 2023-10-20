  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
3
ID: 34840
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Aza, 38

About the complex

In the heart of rehavia, street Azza, close shops, restaurants and bus: on the 3rd floor without elevator, apartment 3 rooms 70m2 spacious fully renovated, large bedrooms, 3 orientations, several small balconies including a beautiful soucca, air conditioning in each room, common cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

