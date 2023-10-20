  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark

Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark

Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
;
10
ID: 34348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Français Français
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exceptional 4-room apartment in the heart of Hadera Park! Its characteristics: - Area of 105 m2, - 17th floor on 19, - Super terrace of 40 m2, - Plein view of the Ecopark, - A spacious and bright living room, - A stylish, tailor-made kitchen, - Three beautiful bedrooms, including a secure room and a master suite with integrated dressing room, - 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, - Shabat ascendant, - Air conditioning, electric shutters, - Cave, parking. Close to a shopping centre, schools and quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6. Anyway, a little jewel at an incredible price! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications