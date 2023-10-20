Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exceptional 4-room apartment in the heart of Hadera Park!
Its characteristics:
- Area of 105 m2,
- 17th floor on 19,
- Super terrace of 40 m2,
- Plein view of the Ecopark,
- A spacious and bright living room,
- A stylish, tailor-made kitchen,
- Three beautiful bedrooms, including a secure room and a master suite with integrated dressing room,
- 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets,
- Shabat ascendant,
- Air conditioning, electric shutters,
- Cave, parking.
Close to a shopping centre, schools and quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6.
Anyway, a little jewel at an incredible price!
For more information:
Raphel Benguigui,
Your real estate agent,
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736
Hadera, Israel
