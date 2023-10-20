Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace?
The French-speaking Department
RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francophones.
Characteristics:
- 5 room apartment,
- Area of approximately 130 m2,
- 45 m2 XL terrace with panoramic open view!
- On the 26th floor, with Shabbat elevator,
- Beautiful bright living room with a large bay window,
- Beautiful furnished kitchen with a large bar,
- 4 bedrooms, including a secure room and an incredible master suite with a large dressing room,
- Lobby, four elevators,
- Two underground parking spaces!
Located above a shopping centre, with a supermarket, shops, restaurants, and the French-speaking medical center of Hadera.
A few minutes walk from the Francophone communities and a 12-minute drive from the seaside.
Exceptional!
For more information:
Raphel Benguigui,
Your real estate agent,
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736
