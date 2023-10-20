  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$954,608
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace? The French-speaking Department RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francophones. Characteristics: - 5 room apartment, - Area of approximately 130 m2, - 45 m2 XL terrace with panoramic open view! - On the 26th floor, with Shabbat elevator, - Beautiful bright living room with a large bay window, - Beautiful furnished kitchen with a large bar, - 4 bedrooms, including a secure room and an incredible master suite with a large dressing room, - Lobby, four elevators, - Two underground parking spaces! Located above a shopping centre, with a supermarket, shops, restaurants, and the French-speaking medical center of Hadera. A few minutes walk from the Francophone communities and a 12-minute drive from the seaside. Exceptional! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,58M
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Ofakim, Israel
from
$445,170
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$954,608
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
in the city district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna garden groundcore by interior architect 5 pieces, sea view, private swimming pool exceptional
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of things, at a small price: Balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprisin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications