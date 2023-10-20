Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera exclusively presents a rare product:
- Large duplex of 6 rooms of approximately 140 m2,
- Large terrace pergola of 30 m2,
- Modern kitchen open to the living room,
- Living room with ambient lighting,
- Spacious and comfortable parental suite and 4 additional bedrooms,
- 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms,
- Complete renovation of plumbing, floors, doors and windows, bathrooms and sanitary facilities,
- Two parking spaces!
- On the second floor,
- Common secure room at the foot of the building.
Close to amenities, shops, schools and ganims.
Close to Francophone communities and about 12 minutes by car from the seaside!
For a visit, please contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
