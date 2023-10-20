  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34452
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV, DERRIERE L'HOTEL ROYAL BEACH Dream location close to the sea Discover an exceptional property ideally located a few meters from the seafront and the famous Herbert Samuel Boulevard. Total area : 102 m2 habitable + 50 m2 terraces Private lift arriving directly in the apartment Private parking included 3rd floor – 70 m2 living space 3 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) 2 bathrooms + toilet 2 small terraces 4th floor – 32 m2 Large bright living room with open kitchen Beautiful terrace of 45 m2, ideal for receptions and moments of relaxation A rare property in the heart of Tel Aviv's most sought-after coastal area, perfect for a main residence or high-end foot-to-earth.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$332,310
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,29M
For sale exclusively, on the park Yarkon 42 Ussishkin Street building renovated in 2012 apartment of 2.5 rooms, 68 m2 (gross surface) east-west, sunny exposure 3rd floor, with elevator building with shelter registration of condominiums
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,650
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications