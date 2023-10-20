  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan

Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34774
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A three-piece jardin rez avec bei jardin

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$463,980
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
For sale – New 3-room apartment with balcony and parking In a new building just delivered (a month ago), discover this superb 3-room facade, located on the 2nd floor, offering modern services and optimal comfort. With an area of 80 m2, complete with a balcony of 11 m2, the apartment is bat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications