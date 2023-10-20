  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34087
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Magnifi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
villa with basement as a t2 beautiful garden attic of 50m2 barnea Two minutes from the city exit
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications