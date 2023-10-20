  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
5
ID: 34499
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Gershon Shats, 11

About the complex

Français Français
For sale in the wanted area of Montefiore Gershon Schatz Street On the 3rd floor - facade 3 rooms of 60 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Meter included Underground parking Elevator Building of only 10 tenants 2 apartments per floor Lease in progress until the end of August 2026 for a rent of 7,500 NIS per month.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,094
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv. An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services. Main features: Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace Floor 30 – panor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications