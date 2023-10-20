Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem
Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram.
2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment
Deliverable in March 2028
2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000sh
4 rooms 93m2 with terrace between 11 and 13m2 Price from 3.300.000sh
3 room penthouse 90m2 with terrace of 34m2 - 8th floor Price : 3.450.000sh
Penthouse 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 25m2 - 8th floor Price :3,800,000sh
Penthouse 4 rooms 95m2 with terrace of 14m2 - 15th floor Price : 3.880.000sh
Ground floor 4 rooms 96m2 with terrace 24m2 Price from 3.000.000sh to 3.500.000sh (building 8 floors)
4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 11m2 – 6th floor (building 8 floors) Price : 3.250.000sh
These prices do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes
Prices may be subject to change
Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.
For more information contact me
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
