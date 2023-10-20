  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34126
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000sh 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace between 11 and 13m2 Price from 3.300.000sh 3 room penthouse 90m2 with terrace of 34m2 - 8th floor Price : 3.450.000sh Penthouse 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 25m2 - 8th floor Price :3,800,000sh Penthouse 4 rooms 95m2 with terrace of 14m2 - 15th floor Price : 3.880.000sh Ground floor 4 rooms 96m2 with terrace 24m2 Price from 3.000.000sh to 3.500.000sh (building 8 floors) 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 11m2 – 6th floor (building 8 floors) Price : 3.250.000sh These prices do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes Prices may be subject to change Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished. For more information contact me

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$413,820
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, Very nice building of quality, 2 elevator including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, very spacious kitchen living room…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Show all Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Villa town center Raanana. quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area. Separate kitchen. master bedroom dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2 : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Under ground: large room and mamad. pool and garden . Parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Don't miss it! Apartment 2 rooms with terrace for sale in Tel Aviv. 2 steps from Rotschild Boulevard. is close to everything in the heart of Tel aviv. Ideal for one foot ashore . recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications