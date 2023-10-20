Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building).
Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities.
The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, reliability, sustainability and service. Every detail is designed to ensure a better life – safer, healthier and more enjoyable – with accompaniment from design to key delivery.
2 buildings with 13 floors
134 apartments
5 levels of parking and cellars
2 kindergartens
Shared public spaces promoting community life for residents
Elevators design
Hadar planning and implementation
Buildings built according to green construction standard (5281) – 3 stars
Impressive exterior design with modern architecture
Sea view from high floors
Green space under buildings
Only 10 minutes' drive from the sea
Line 20 2 pace buses
Near metro line
Bicycle path at the foot of the building
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return