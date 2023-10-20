  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
10
ID: 34850
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

For sale – Apartment 4,5 rooms with sea view in Gan HaIr complex, Bat Yam. Spacious apartment located on the 10th floor out of 20 in a modern and sought after tower. It offers 108 m2 of living space and a balcony of 12 m2 with open sea view. Excellent exposure, very bright and well ventilated. The property includes 4.5 rooms, two bathrooms, two toilets, two parking spaces and a cellar. The building has a lobby guard, a gym for residents and three elevators. A large landscaped park is at the foot of the tower. Ideal location, close to the sea, promenade, shops, restaurants, schools and public transport.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
