  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Beautiful new and spacious 4-room apartment of 105 m2, with 11 m2 terrace. A real crush: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Strong room (Mamad) • Parental suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$861,185
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$924,825
Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great syn…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications