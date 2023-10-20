  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Givat mordehai entree herzog

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
;
10
ID: 34305
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
The apartment is located at the entrance to Givat Mordechai, on Herzog Boulevard, near Emek hatsvaim and the Botanical Garden. It is also located at the foot of the new tram station, kindergarten and shops. Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 95 m2 inscribed , 3 bedrooms including the mamad (safe room) .. It has 2 bathrooms and a balcony of 12 m2 with beautiful open view. A cellar and parking space (subject to availability) The apartment requires renovations with great potential. Available immediately.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

