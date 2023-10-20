Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem
A stunning view of Jerusalem City
On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel.
An iconic architectural project that combines modernity, elegance and serenity, in the heart of a green environment and a unique atmosphere unique to Jerusalem.
An exclusive living environment
Breathe deeply and let yourself be carried by the timeless charm of the Holy City.
On one side, a breathtaking panoramic view; on the other, a refreshing breeze and the calm of the heights of Holyland.
The project includes a 31-storey residential tower as well as two boutique buildings, offering a high-end and functional living experience, designed to meet the expectations of families, investors and lovers of Jerusalem.
An ideal and connected environment
The complex integrates harmoniously with the existing neighbourhood and includes:
6 dunams of landscaped park with leisure gardens
Pedestrian and cycle paths
Two synagogues
Direct access to light tram and Israeli trains
Quick connection to Begin interchange and Highway 16 from Jerusalem to the centre of the country
A true alliance between quality of urban life, nature and community.
Services and equipment
Luxurious entrance hall
31-storey building
Business Fair
Security post 24/7
Fully equipped gym
Typology of apartments
• 3 rooms: 81 m2 + 9 m2 balcony
• 4 rooms: 108 m2 + 11m2 balcony
• 5 rooms: 130 m2 + 13 m2 balcony
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return