  4. Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
;
5
ID: 34554
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 252

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamak Building with quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020 Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S 300 meters from the beach

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

