  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
;
8
ID: 34394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

NEW ON THE MARKET! In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Superb new and spacious 3-room apartment of 85 m2, with 8 m2 terrace. A real jewel: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Strong room (Mamad) • Parental suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Ask all your questions
