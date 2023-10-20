  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem

Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,41M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34338
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Yismach Melech Street, in Kfar David, sumptuous penthouse bathed in light. Immense living room, 250 m2 terrace with a simply spectacular view of the Old Town and its ramparts. Large dining room, modern open kitchen, 3 suites. Smart house, 2 private parking spaces and cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac de agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$695,970
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
4 rooms, new in a new boutique building, spacious and realized only with luxury materials, terrace of 12 m2, parking. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private bathroom, MAMAD and a second bathroom. Very bright with large windows, and quiet. 5 minutes from Hayarkon Park, 4th floor,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Show all Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" a unique apartment, on foot next to the sea! Characteristics: - A duplex of 70 m2 of 3 high-end rooms with beautiful materials, - A bright living room with access to a large terrace-veranda of 35 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications