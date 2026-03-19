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  4. Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe

Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe

Netanya, Israel
from
$6,19M
21/04/2026
$6,19M
14/04/2026
$2,13M
13/04/2026
$2,13M
11/04/2026
$2,14M
10/04/2026
$2,12M
09/04/2026
$2,11M
08/04/2026
$2,09M
07/04/2026
$2,07M
03/04/2026
$2,07M
02/04/2026
$2,08M
01/04/2026
$2,06M
31/03/2026
$2,05M
30/03/2026
$2,06M
10/03/2026
$2,04M
;
5
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ID: 34281
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    HaGefen, Kupat Holim Clalit

About the complex

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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . This project is ideally located near synagogues, schools and a large children's park. It is also in a new neighbourhood where most of the major manufacturers have already completed their projects. In addition, it has easy access to Highway 2, providing excellent connectivity to Tel Aviv and Haifa. The views from the apartments offer a panorama of the villas of Moshav Avihay, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere. Project characteristics The Briga project includes 5 residential buildings that will be surrounded by gardens and private playgrounds at the residence as well as its commercial gallery The Briga project respects all environmental and economic standards A beautiful lobby of a beautiful ceiling height It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated 3 luxurious and fast and modern elevators The residence will have a gym and a playground room (jumbori) a synagogue The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment 5 rooms of 147m2 with 19m2 terrace Each apartment is sold with a cellar and parking space, providing convenient storage space and secure access for your vehicles. Very luxurious interior service Ceramic granite tile porcelain 100/100 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Central air conditioning. High quality interior doors Kitchen from Regba , marble worktop with central island Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve Issue June 2025

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,19M
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