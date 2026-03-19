Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe

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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
This project is ideally located near synagogues, schools and a large children's park. It is also in a new neighbourhood where most of the major manufacturers have already completed their projects. In addition, it has easy access to Highway 2, providing excellent connectivity to Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The views from the apartments offer a panorama of the villas of Moshav Avihay, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.
Project characteristics
The Briga project includes 5 residential buildings that will be surrounded by gardens and private playgrounds at the residence as well as its commercial gallery
The Briga project respects all environmental and economic standards
A beautiful lobby of a beautiful ceiling height
It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated
3 luxurious and fast and modern elevators
The residence will have a gym and a playground room (jumbori) a synagogue
The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee
Characteristics of the apartment
5 rooms of 147m2 with 19m2 terrace
Each apartment is sold with a cellar and parking space, providing convenient storage space and secure access for your vehicles.
Very luxurious interior service
Ceramic granite tile porcelain 100/100
Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose.
Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak
Central air conditioning.
High quality interior doors
Kitchen from Regba , marble worktop with central island
Bathroom tiles up to ceiling
Hanging toilets
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores in all the house
Quality mixer valve
Issue June 2025
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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