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Residential quarter Appartement dexception avec beau balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35190
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Ilan, 14

About the complex

RUE TRÈS RECHERCHÉE à 2 PAS DE ROTHSCHILD CALME LUMINEUX ET VERDOYANT PRESTATION HAUT DE GAMME ASCENSEUR ET PARKING GRAND BALCON

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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