Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild

  A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild

A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,13M
ID: 34632
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kalischer, 50

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified building and entirely rebuilt in 2021, the property is located in the floors added during the renovation—it is therefore new, modern and bright. Highlights: Ultra central location, close to the Carmel market and Rothschild sought after neighborhood, living, near cafes, shops, beaches and transport Apartment already rented continuously for 3 years – ideal for rental investment Perfect for couple, foot-to-earth or investor Contact us for a video, a visit, or more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

