  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
;
6
ID: 34592
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rogozin

About the complex

Français Français
Gunshot! for sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product once renovated can exceed 3 million... Mamad, air conditioning, parking, very central. Building with 2 elevators including one of shabat

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

