  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34294
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your private balcony, stroll through the green park at the foot of the residence, and end the evening facing the sunset on the Mediterranean. Open your eyes: this dream becomes reality. Island, in the heart of the new Parkayam district in Bat Yam Located in the new Parkayam residential area in Bat Yam, just 500 metres from the beaches, Island is redefining the seafront lifestyle. This modern, green and connected neighbourhood is expected to become one of the most popular areas on the Israeli coast. Discover a new high-end real estate project offering a perfect combination of nature, sea and intelligent urban planning. Island offers a peaceful life, surrounded by green areas, pedestrian and cycle paths, local shops, schools, and quick access to Tel Aviv. Modern architecture and absolute comfort Island is much more than a residence: it is a concept of life. Two 20-storey towers elegantly rise in the heart of the district, offering an open view of the sea and the city. The 160 apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms, have been carefully designed to optimize volumes, natural light and daily comfort. Project Characteristics: • 2 modern and luxurious 20-storey towers • 160 high-end residential units • 3 lifts per building • Apartments from 3 to 5 rooms • Large balconies and panoramic windows • Green park at the foot of the residence • Beaches only 500 metres away Living on Island is choosing freedom Life on Island is regaining the serenity of a fluid daily life: the sea at your feet, walking distance, schools, shops, cafes and cultural areas nearby. Here, everything is thought out for your comfort — no need for a car, everything you dreamed about is within reach. Exceptional purchasing conditions • Payment method: 20 per cent on signature, 80 per cent four months before key delivery • Box indexing: 3% cumulative, supported by the promoter • Project with full bank guarantee • Planned delivery: 2029 Strategic location • Address: District Parkayam, Bat Yam • Distance from the sea: 500 meters • Quick access : Tel-Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Ayalon • Environment: Green areas, sea promenade, restaurants and schools

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$805,695
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications