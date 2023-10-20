  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
;
10
ID: 34747
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaNamal, 7

About the complex

Français Français
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into the rooms Underground parking More details and appointment to the property by phone 0546233343 Dan Real Estate Consultant

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Ask all your questions
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications