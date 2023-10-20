Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm
Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level
Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2
Upper balcony approx. 230 m2
Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors
Ceiling height 3.20 meters
16th floor out of 16
Boi cabinets integrated into the rooms
Underground parking
More details and appointment to the property by phone 0546233343 Dan Real Estate Consultant
