  Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026

Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
;
5
ID: 34162
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm

About the complex

Français Français
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The property has 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, for a fluid and functional organization. An apartment that offers space and garden, with the spirit of a house.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
