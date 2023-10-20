  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage

Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage

Netanya, Israel
$752,400
7
ID: 34533
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 19

About the complex

Apartment with a very spacious, very clear and completely unobstructed view Situe has two steps from the kikar and the beach Excellent apartment for housing or investment

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
