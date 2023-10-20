  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv

Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34910
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Charming apartment with terrace in Shenkin district, Tel-Aviv An exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv, right across from Shenkin Park, in one of the most lively, sought after and pleasant areas of the city. Characteristics of the apartment : • Comfortable and bright ground floor • 57 m2 of interior • Terrace of 10 m2 • Mamad (safe room) Nearby amenities: • Shenkin Park right across the street • Cafes, bars and restaurants • Shops, concept stores and shops • Pharmacies, supermarkets and essential services • Close to Rothschild Boulevard • Very accessible public transport • Living, artistic and friendly neighborhood

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Maison privee de style marocain dans un batiment ottoman dans le vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,00M
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Show all Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,78M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications