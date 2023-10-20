  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34106
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,187
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Show all Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ???? Shenkin, close to the Carmel market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications