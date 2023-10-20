  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
;
5
ID: 34122
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shalom Yehuda, 3

About the complex

Français Français
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various shops nearby located in a shopping center, located in the heart of Talpiot, close to roads, the tram being 15 minutes walk from Baka. This project will offer apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, ground floor, mini penthouses and penthouses. Available in Dec 2026 3 p 77m2 and 8.4m2 terrace 3 p 81m2 and between 8 and 12m2 terrace 3 p 87m2 and 10 m2 terrace 4 p 105m2 and between 12 and 18m2 4 p 98m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 4 p102m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 5 p 122m2 and terrace between 13 and 16m2 Prices start at 2.775,000 sh and each apartment comes with cellar and parking 4 rooms of 105m2 with terrace of 13m2, parking and cellar from the 1st floor Price from 3.754.000 sh Penthouse of 4 rooms of 140m2 with beautiful terrace of 33m2. Mini penthouse of 4 rooms of 136m2 with beautiful terrace of 118m2 Payment method: 15% on signature 15% every 5 months 15% at key delivery (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
A corner of paradise near tram and shops. Beautiful 3P fully renovated in a building that has benefited from a Tama, with a large balcony overlooking the living room, and the possibility to make use of the garden. No face to face. Two shower rooms, kitchen and high quality heating system, Fr…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
FOR SALE – RARE OPPORTUNITY Kyriat Hayovel – Project 2.5 pieces 64 m2 2 terraces – 5.5 m2 each Parking Mahsan Delivery in 8 months
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
