  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,58M
12
ID: 34069
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 89

About the complex

Français Français
This penthouse represents the ultimate luxury in Tel Aviv, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and privileged location. Nestled in a quiet street near Kikar HaMedina, this residence offers easy access to lively cafes, kindergartens and first-class schools, green parks, elegant shops and the iconic HaYarkon Park. Its proximity to public transport and Ayalon highways ensures seamless connectivity. Extending about 166 m2 of living space with an additional 57 m2 of balconies, the penthouse has a spacious layout. The roof terrace, with an area of approximately 72 m2, is a private oasis comprising a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen fully equipped with barbecue, refrigerator and ice machine. Inside, the penthouse offers an elegant living room, a warm family space and 3.5 rooms (including a luxurious master suite and an indoor armored room (Mamad)). A laundry room was cleverly turned into an office. Three complete bathrooms add to the comfort of this exceptional property. Main features: - Direct access by lift with coded input system - Luxury kitchen equipped with internationally renowned branded appliances - Placards integrated in all rooms - Retractable projector in the living room - TV mechanism attached to the ceiling in the parental suite - Natural marble floors - Use of natural materials in property design - Separate toilets on the floor of the roof terrace - Wine cellar with temperature control for up to 750 bottles - Central suction system - Intelligent home automation system - Ground heating - Water pump systems - Audio system - Parking: a square in front of the building with electric cover

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,33M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Exceptional in city center. Penthouse nine single feet. Beautiful penthouse with 6 pieces. 180 m2. 150 m2 of terrace. Degage view. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar available in June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$758,670
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications