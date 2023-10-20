Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This penthouse represents the ultimate luxury in Tel Aviv, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and privileged location. Nestled in a quiet street near Kikar HaMedina, this residence offers easy access to lively cafes, kindergartens and first-class schools, green parks, elegant shops and the iconic HaYarkon Park. Its proximity to public transport and Ayalon highways ensures seamless connectivity.
Extending about 166 m2 of living space with an additional 57 m2 of balconies, the penthouse has a spacious layout. The roof terrace, with an area of approximately 72 m2, is a private oasis comprising a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen fully equipped with barbecue, refrigerator and ice machine.
Inside, the penthouse offers an elegant living room, a warm family space and 3.5 rooms (including a luxurious master suite and an indoor armored room (Mamad)). A laundry room was cleverly turned into an office. Three complete bathrooms add to the comfort of this exceptional property.
Main features:
- Direct access by lift with coded input system
- Luxury kitchen equipped with internationally renowned branded appliances
- Placards integrated in all rooms
- Retractable projector in the living room
- TV mechanism attached to the ceiling in the parental suite
- Natural marble floors
- Use of natural materials in property design
- Separate toilets on the floor of the roof terrace
- Wine cellar with temperature control for up to 750 bottles
- Central suction system
- Intelligent home automation system
- Ground heating
- Water pump systems
- Audio system
- Parking: a square in front of the building with electric cover
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
