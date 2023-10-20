Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market.
✔️ 3 bright rooms
✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard
✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad)
✔️ 2 showers and 2 toilets – optimal comfort for the whole family
✔️ Private cellar
✔️ Private parking
✔️ Immediate entry
Ideally located close to shops, synagogues, buses and services, this apartment enjoys an excellent location and is an opportunity not to be missed.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return