  4. Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod

Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
ID: 34719
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Tel Hai, 23

About the complex

Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) ✔️ 2 showers and 2 toilets – optimal comfort for the whole family ✔️ Private cellar ✔️ Private parking ✔️ Immediate entry Ideally located close to shops, synagogues, buses and services, this apartment enjoys an excellent location and is an opportunity not to be missed.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
