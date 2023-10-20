  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour

Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34091
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefits: -3 meters high under ceiling -Sol 80/80 -10 linear meters kitchen -electric rollers Duplex penthouse with private pool

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
You are viewing
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
4 room apartment in Ashdod "Youd Bet", in a small building of 5 floors quiet, but 2 steps from all amenities. Very well maintained, recently refurbished bathroom, mirpeset, air conditioning, private parking, elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications