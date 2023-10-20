  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
6
ID: 34137
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educational establishments. Tramway in anticipation. 2 lifts per floor including one of chabat and parking Entry early 2027 Latest apartments for sale: 3 rooms garden ground floor 60m2 and 71m2 garden Exposure: North/East Price: 3,950,000 sh 3 rooms ground floor garden 85m2 and 26,5m2 garden Exhibition: North-East Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms 6th floor, 104m2 and 9m2 terrace of which one part is soccah North-East exhibition Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms ground floor 116m2 and 121m2 garden Price: 6.110.000 sh 5 rooms ground floor, 137m2 and 27m2 garden Price: 7.900.000 sh 5 rooms 5th floor, 123m2 with 17m2 terrace including a soccah part, beautiful view, Exhibition: North-East Price 5.200.000 sh Penthouses 6 rooms All penthouses are duplex 137m2 with 18m2 terrace Price 7.700.000 sh Payment: 20%/80% Other possible means of payment on request Subject: Prices may vary These prices do not include our agency fees 2% plus maam (tva)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications