Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country
Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas and all shops, a country club and a swimming pool, with at the bottom of the buildings a synagogue.
Clients will be mainly foreign clients.
Delivered at the end of October 2026
3 buildings with 8 floors with apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, garden ground floor and penthouses.
Only 3 apartments per floor
3 rooms 83m2, terrace from 15m2 to 23m2, parking and cellar
Price: from 2.200.000 sh to 2.300.000 sh
4 rooms 103m2, terrace from 20 to 27m2, parking and cellar
Price: from 2.600.000 sh to 2.700.000 sh
5 rooms 123m2, 2nd floor, terrace of 22m2, parking and cellar,
Price: 3,000,000 sh
5 rooms Garden-duplex ground 150m2, garden of 175m2
Price: from 5.000.000sh
Facing the park:
5 rooms 140m2 with 2 terraces of 35m2 and 40m2
Price : 3,500,000 sh
Penthouses overlooking the park:
7 rooms 190m2, 8th with 65m2 terrace
6 rooms 154m2, 9th with 25m2 terrace
6 rooms 156m2, 6th with 45m2 terrace, (2 master and 4 toilets)
Price: from 5,000,000 sh
Location on the map
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return